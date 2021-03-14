‘Cruella’ Sneak Peak Reveals the Origin of the Disney Villain

25 years ago, 101 Dalmatians became one of the very first live-action adaptations of a classic Disney cartoon. It became a big enough hit that it even got its own sequel, 102 Dalmatians. Both starred Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil, a haute couture fashion designer with a taste for furs. (Puppy fur is obviously the most valuable and desirable. That just makes sense.)

Now, a quarter century later, with Disney quickly running out of classics to turn from animation to live-action, they’ve returned to 101 Dalmatians — this time in the form of a prequel called Cruella. Emma Stone stars as the young Cruella, in an origin tale that explains how she got so mean (and wound up with that signature black-and-white hairstyle.)

There’s a new sneak peak for the film out today; watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is schedueld to open in theaters on May 28.

