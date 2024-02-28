‘Poor Things’ Announces Streaming Premiere

Poor Things, the Oscar-nominated comic drama starring Emma Stone, is coming to streaming on Hulu.

In the film, Stone plays Bella Baxter, who looks like a young woman but possesses the mind of a baby. (She was the subject of a mad scientist’s experiment; the Frankenstein-esque doctor is played by Willem Dafoe.) As she discovers the world she goes on a series of adventures (and a fair number of amusing sexual exploits, most involving co-star Mark Ruffalo).

In addition to great performances from Stone, Dafoe, and Ruffalo, the film features some truly surreal visuals thanks to director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite.)

Poor Things is nominated for 11 Oscars at the upcoming Academy Awards, including Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Cinematograhy, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director, and Best Picture.

While Oppenheimer is largely the favorite for the big awards like Best Picture and Best Director, I’d expect Poor Things will pick up at least one or two awards, with Best Makeup and Hairstyling looking especially likely.) It already won five BAFTA awards including Best Special Visual Effects and Best Actress for Emma Stone. It certainly deserves some recognition — and if you do have a Hulu account already, it’s absolutely worth watching on streaming. (If you don’t have a Hulu subscription already, I guess that might change the calculus here.)

Poor Things is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on March 7.