Just months after the release of Poor Things, director. Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone are back with a new film together — Kinds of Kindness.

This one is described as a “triptych fable” with three different stories. (It’s unclear from the teaser whether these stories intersect in some way, or if this is a full-fledged anthology film.) The cast of the film besides Stone includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chao, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

The first teaser for the movie doesn’t give much of a sense of any of the stories but it does at least indicate a little bit of the tone and the style, which seems very much in keeping with Lanthimos’ quirky vibes, although in this case the film is set in something like the present day. Watch the teaser below:

Lanthimos and Stone’s Poor Things recently won four Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Stone. The film just became available for streaming on Hulu.

Here is Kinds of Kindess’ official synopsis:

KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Kinds of Kindness is scheduled to open in theaters on June 21.

