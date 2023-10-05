‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Getting Adapted to Live-Action

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to live-action.

The company behind the best-selling game, which featured the likeness and performance of actor Keanu Reeves, announced today that it had “begun a collaboration with global media company Anonymous Content to develop a live-action project set in the world of its best-selling video game, Cyberpunk 2077.” Anonymous Content is a film and TV company that has been behind projects ranging from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to The Midnight Sky to the TV series Briarpatch, Dickinson, and The Alienist.

The press release from game company CD Projekt Red does not mention if Reeves is involved in this adaptation — nor does it specify whether the plan is for Cyberpunk 2077 to become a film (which would probably make more sense from a budgetary perspective) or a TV show (which might make more sense from a scope/storytelling perspective). It does say that “the new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.”

In the Cyberpunk 2077 game, Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand, a dead rock star whose spirit is uploaded into the mind of the game’s main character V. Set in a dark future, V needs to figure out how to disentangle himself and Johnny, while uncovering the sort of sci-fi conspiracy that always seems to be going on in dystopian stories.

There’s already been an animated series based on the same property on Netflix, 2022’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners; the show was popular enough that it’s been credited with increasing interest in the original game, which was marred by technical problems on its initial release back in 2020. A game sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was officially announced in the fall of 2022. A spinoff game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, was just released as well.

