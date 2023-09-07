‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Reveals Streaming Premiere Date

Those who didn't get a chance to see John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters have been eagerly waiting, and now it’s finally hitting streaming. According to critics, the latest John Wick was yet another movie triumph, delivering everything you'd expect out of a John Wick movie and more.

It's difficult to talk about the movie too much without getting into spoiler territory, but rest assured that it’s filled with excellent gun-fu, expertly choreographed fight scenes, and some extremely high stakes. When we last left John (Keanu Reeves) at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3, it was clear that there were going to be some seriously messed-up bureaucratic nightmares afoot.

After the events of the third John Wick movie, Wick is defeated and on the brink of death. He’s secreted away to the Bowery King, where the pair come up with an idea to take down the High Table and exact revenge. In Chapter 4, Bill Skarsgård plays the Marquis, a high-ranking member of the High Table. When he catches wind of what Wick has planned, he orders him dead.

ScreenCrush critic Matt Singer had this to say about John Wick: Chapter 4 in his review (he also named it one of the best films of the first half of 2023):

I am certain people will complain that the movie is absurd, that it’s got too much stuff, that it doesn’t need half this many action scenes. To which I would reply: Go see another movie that is not John Wick. These movies take their craft as seriously as John Wick takes his. One series of shots in Chapter 4 I will not spoil made me happier than any sequence I have seen in a movie theater in months and months. (It involves John Wick and a stairwell, but that is all I will say.) I go to the movies for a living chasing the high; the kind of cinematic ecstasy only a unique moment can give you. For a couple seconds, John Wick achieved that euphoric state of action nirvana. John Wick may be looking for a way into heaven. Action fans don’t need to look any further for that than this movie.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be streaming on September 15 on Starz.

