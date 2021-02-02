David Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen Prepping New Movie

It’s been ten years since director David Cronenberg and actor Viggo Mortensen made a movie together, following a period of when they made three films together in six years. After A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and A Dangerous Method, Cronenberg and Mortensen looked like they had the makings of an all-time great director/actor team. Then ... a decade passed without another project. Cronenberg hasn’t directed anything since 2014’s Maps to the Stars, although he’s kept busy doing stuff like occasional acting gigs on Star Trek: Discovery and beyond.

At last, the drought may be ending. In an interview promoting his latest project, Mortensen told GQ that he was getting ready to make a new movie with Cronenberg. Without giving too many details, he said it was “something [Cronenberg] wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it.” Asked whether this was in the realm of body horror that Cronenberg’s known for, Mortensen said...

Yeah, it's very interesting. It's almost like a strange film noir story. It's disturbing and it's good, I think. But since his origins, he's obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.

Mortensen added that “without giving the story away, [Cronenberg]’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins,” and also claimed he and Cronenberg hope to film the movie “this summer.” An old school Cronenberg movie and a new collaboration with Viggo Mortensen? It‘s about time. Mortensen’s new film, Falling, which is also his directorial debut, opens in theaters and will be available on demand this Friday.