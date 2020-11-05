David Cronenberg Guest Stars on Next Week’s ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

CBS All Access has dropped the trailer for the newest episode of Star Trek: Discovery, which premieres next week. Season 3 Episode 5 is titled “Die Trying,” and from the looks of the preview clip, it's one intense episode. If you watch closely, however, you'll notice a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Videodrome and Scanners director David Cronenberg.

Check out the full trailer below. Cronenberg appears at the 0:23 second mark:

We don’t really have much context as to what Cronenberg’s cameo means, or what kind of character he plays. And his face flashes by so quickly, viewers will most likely not even notice it. It’s only when you pause on the frame that you're able to gather in his facial features and realize who it is. The shot of Cronenberg definitely teases his involvement in the next episode, but there’s no telling if his character will play a pivotal role to the story at large.

The 13-episode Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery began earlier in October, and is set to run until January 2021. The show has proved to be extremely popular, and a fourth season was officially ordered in October as well. Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Michael Burnham; Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, and Mary Wiseman also star throughout the series as the crew of the Discovery.

Season 3 Episode 5 of Star Trek: Discovery premieres next Thursday, November 12.