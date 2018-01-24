Collider has learned that our first real look at Deadpool 2 (yes, with Cable) will be ahead of Black Panther, which arrives in theaters February 16. Not only that, but the trailer will arrive online on Valentine’s Day, a reference to the first Deadpool movie’s original 2016 release date. (If you recall, that movie really leaned into its mid-February release, putting up posters that made the movie look like a rom-com. Which… I guess you could say it kinda was.)

The folks at Fox are likely capitalizing on Black Panther’s probably-historic audience numbers — though I feel like the most Deadpool thing to do would be to attach it to Fifty Shades Freed. Maybe they still will. Hey, Fox, free idea over here. It’s also a sign that the Disney-Fox acquisition seems to be going swimmingly, and if things proceed as planned, there’s a chance that Deadpool and T’Challa might actually get to meet one day. That’ll be weird.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.