Since the rumors of a new James Bond film started circulating, everyone wondered who would be the lucky guy or gal to take on directing duties. That question is still in the air, despite the fact that the untitled Bond 25 now has an official release date. We can now rule out at least one prominent director who was previously rumored, simply because Denis Villeneuve’s got other stuff going.

While speaking to The Playlist, Villeneuve addressed the rumors that he was in the running to direct the next James Bond movie, and explained that, while he’d love to, he’s set on adapting Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking sci-fi Dune for his next trick.

The thing is, I don’t now about that, but listen. Daniel Craig is a very inspiring actor and I had some contact, and the thing is that I’m busy right now doing Dune. But I will say, to have the privilege to work with him — it would be a dream. I would love to work with Daniel and a Bond movie for me would be a treat. It’s a matter of timing, I guess.

Well, duh, any filmmaker would be crazy not to be excited to do a Bond movie if the opportunity arose, but I admire Villeneuve for sticking to his passion projects. His Dune is going to be scrutinized by fans at least as much as his Bond movie would be, if not more, and adapting Herbert’s legendarily tricky novel is going to take all of his attention.

James Bond will return to theaters November 8, 2019.