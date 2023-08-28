Denis Villeneuve Says He Wants to Direct a Third ‘Dune’

When David Lynch first attempted an adaptation of Dune, he tried to cram the entire mammoth novel into a single film. The results were ... a little messy, to say the least. So when Denis Villeneuve decided to make a new Dune, he took a different approach: Adapt only the first half of Herbert’s book as a film and then, if that Dune is successful, adapt the rest. And his Dune did well enough to earn him a shot at making Dune: Part Two, which is due in theaters soon.

That may be the end of the original Dune story, but apparently it may not be the end of Villeneuve’s Dune movies. He told Empire Magazine that it would be his “dream” to “succeed in making a trilogy” of Dune films. While Dune: Part Two adapts the remaining material from the first book, Herbert wrote a whole series of Dunes; this proposed Dune: Part Three would adapt the second book, Dune Messiah.

As Villeneuve put it....

Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.

Villeneuve added that he doesn’t intended to make any more Dunes after that, calling the rest of the book “esoteric.” But he noted that the idea of making a third Dune is pretty real. “There are words on paper,” he revealed.

After it was recently pushed back, Dune: Part Two is now scheduled to open in theaters on March 15, 2024.

