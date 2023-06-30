The following post contains SPOILERS for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The themes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny include time and regret. And the two go hand in hand. When we get older we have to recognize the mistakes we made in our lives, and deal with the fact that our chances to redeem ourselves are running out.

That’s exactly where Dial of Destiny finds Indiana Jones: He’s failed Marion, he’s lost his son, and his students these days barely care about what he is teaching them. But then his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, shows up and she offers him a chance to turn back the clock — metaphorically, and maybe literally too — by getting him wrapped up in the chase for a legendary artifact that could hold the secret to time itself.

That’s just one of the cool details, Easter eggs, and little things you might have missed in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In our latest video, we’ll show you all the little Indy callbacks in this movie you might not have spotted, and we’ll also breakdown that wild and surprising ending, and explain why it actually is the perfect note for Dr. Jones to go out on. Watch it below:

