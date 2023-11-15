Everything New on Disney+ in December 2023

The weather is cold, the family is around, no one wants to talk to each other: Of course you are going to watch a lot of Disney+ in December. And there’s some new stuff to watch there too. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuts at the start of the month, along with a new documentary about the character and star Harrison Ford. Later in the month, there’s a new TV adaptation of the novel series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and a new season of Marvel’s What If...? — which is going to be released in a very unusual way. Starting on December 22, Marvel is releasing a new episode a day for nine straight days until they’ve unveiled the entire season.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2023:

Friday, December 1

New Library Titles

- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Disney+ Originals

The Shepherd - Premiere

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford - Premiere

Saturday, December 2

Disney+ Originals

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder - Premiere

Tuesday, December 5

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Semi-Finals

Disney+ Originals

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) - Two-Part Special

Wednesday, December 6

New Library Titles

- The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

- Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

Disney+ Originals

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Two Episode Premiere

Friday, December 8

New Library Titles

- The Mission

Disney+ Originals

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever - Premiere

Saturday, December 9

Disney+ Originals

Doctor Who: The Giggle - Premiere

Monday, December 11

New Library Titles

- Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)

Tuesday, December 12

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Finale

Wednesday, December 13

New Library Titles

- The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

- Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 3 and 4

Friday, December 15

New Library Titles

- CMA Country Christmas Special

Wednesday, December 20

New Library Titles

- Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 5 and 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Special Christmas Episode

Friday, December 22

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - New episodes daily

Monday, December 25

Disney+ Originals

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road - Premiere

Tuesday, December 26

New Library Titles

- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Wednesday, December 27

New Library Titles

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

- Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3

