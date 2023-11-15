Everything New on Disney+ in December 2023
The weather is cold, the family is around, no one wants to talk to each other: Of course you are going to watch a lot of Disney+ in December. And there’s some new stuff to watch there too. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuts at the start of the month, along with a new documentary about the character and star Harrison Ford. Later in the month, there’s a new TV adaptation of the novel series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and a new season of Marvel’s What If...? — which is going to be released in a very unusual way. Starting on December 22, Marvel is releasing a new episode a day for nine straight days until they’ve unveiled the entire season.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2023:
Friday, December 1
New Library Titles
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Disney+ Originals
The Shepherd - Premiere
Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford - Premiere
Saturday, December 2
Disney+ Originals
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder - Premiere
Tuesday, December 5
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Semi-Finals
Disney+ Originals
Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) - Two-Part Special
Wednesday, December 6
New Library Titles
- The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
- Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)
Disney+ Originals
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Season Finale
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Two Episode Premiere
Friday, December 8
New Library Titles
- The Mission
Disney+ Originals
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever - Premiere
Saturday, December 9
Disney+ Originals
Doctor Who: The Giggle - Premiere
Monday, December 11
New Library Titles
- Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)
Tuesday, December 12
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Finale
Wednesday, December 13
New Library Titles
- The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 3 and 4
Friday, December 15
New Library Titles
- CMA Country Christmas Special
Wednesday, December 20
New Library Titles
- Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)
- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 5 and 6
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Special Christmas Episode
Friday, December 22
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - New episodes daily
Monday, December 25
Disney+ Originals
Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road - Premiere
Tuesday, December 26
New Library Titles
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Wednesday, December 27
New Library Titles
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)
- Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3
