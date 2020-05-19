Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Director: John McTiernan

Writer: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons, Samuel L. Jackson

Box Office Total: $366.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 52 percent

Currently Streaming On: HBO Go/Now

Why I Watched It: Die Hard With a Vengeance opened in theaters (remember those things?) on May 19, 1995 — 25 years ago. DHWAV was the first Die Hard I saw in a movie theater. (I was 14 at the time.) I have very fond memories of it, even though it’s been decades since I watched it. So revisiting it now is a nice way to see how the film holds up, and a lovely reminder a quarter century later of my own mortality — we will all die hard with a vengeance eventually. Here are the little details I focused on this time...