Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni about making a Star Wars Mace Windu spinoff.

The 44-year-old actress and director had worked with Filoni, 50, on the Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and Howard has now teased she has spoken with the Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer about potentially bringing back Samuel L. Jackson’s famed Jedi in an upcoming project.

She told The Direct: “I went straight to Dave Filoni and I was like, ‘So, let's just talk about Mace Windu and where he is. Can we just talk about this? Because, is he dead? Is he?’”

The Jurassic World star added Jackson, 76, has always been “incredibly supportive” of her, and that he wanted to work with her on a project she was directing.

She said: “Sam Jackson has been incredibly supportive of me and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed, which is, like, I’m not worthy, basically.”

Mace Windu Lucasfilm loading...

READ MORE: Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Jackson had portrayed Mace Windu in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy from Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in 1999 until Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith in 2005, though the Jedi hasn’t been seen since his fateful battle with Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

Even so, the Pulp Fiction actor previously insisted Mace Windu was still alive in the Star Wars universe, and he had indeed spoken with Howard about appearing in a future project set in the galaxy far, far away after the pair worked together on the 2024 film Argylle.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson said: “I think [Windu] is alive somewhere ... There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars.

“The only person I’ve ever said that to, about coming back, was Bryce Dallas Howard. I just did a movie with her, and she directs episodes of The Mandalorian.

“So I was like, ‘Do you think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean, you like me, right?’ And she’s like ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So I said, ‘Put me back in it.’ I'll learn to use the Lightsaber left-handed!”

Get our free mobile app