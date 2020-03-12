10 Disney Attractions That Deserve Their Own Movies

We’re in a truly remarkable era of intellectual property. Intellectual property as far as the eye can see, with everything from toys to books to TV shows being turned into films. And for the Walt Disney Company, theme-park attractions are also fodder for new movies. Walt Disney Studios’ biggest theme-park hit is Pirates of the Caribbean, the 2003 film that turned into a massive franchise, all derived from the incredible boat-ride attraction at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

This summer, Disney’s going to the well again with Jungle Cruise, a new adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, inspired by the boat-ride attraction that gives new meaning to the phrase “the backside of water”. With that film on the way this summer, let’s think of 10 other Disney theme-park attractions that could spawn a movie. The only rule here is that an attraction has to be currently running at a Disney park. Here they are, in order of coolness (and also alphabetical order).