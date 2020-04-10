ABC to Air ‘Disney Family Singalong’ With Special Guests

The latest improvised attempt to inject some new content into networks stifled by the coronavirus pandemic comes from ABC, who announced plans for their first Disney Family Singalong program. The special will air on Thursday April 16 at 8PM; according to the press release, it will “feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. Special guests confirmed for remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos and many more.”

Disney promises songs from classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Toy Story, and (of course) Frozen. The Singalong will feature “an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics.” This assumes your children can read, but when you’ve seen Frozen 800 times already, maybe that’s besides the point.

The special will also feature PSAs about Feeding America and the importance of those helping people who are needy and hungry during this extremely challenging time in our nation’s history. If you want to learn more about the program, their website is FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove.

The Disney Family Singalong joins a growing lineup of programming from channels scrambling to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus. CBS will be airing Sunday night movies, while ESPN has taken to programming old WrestleManias and Disney sports films to help cover the lack of live sports.