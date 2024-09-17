The Hit ‘Dog Man’ Books Get First Movie Trailer

If you‘ve got young kids, you almost certainly know Dog Man. The enormously popular series of best-selling graphic novels features a half-dog half-man (literally; it’s about the head of a dog sewed onto the body of a cop) who fights crime but also likes chasing squirrels and playing fetch and so on.

The simple premise has launched a long-running (and surprisingly emotional) series of books about Dog Man and his large supporting cast, including his arch-nemesis Petey, a cat who wants to take over the world, and Lil Petey (AKA Cat Kid) Petey’s clone who also has his own spinoff books called Cat Kid Comic Club.

Collectively, these comics have sold millions of copies, so it’s only surprising it took this long for Dog Man to get his own movie. The film looks a bit more detailed and pretty than the intentionally sketchy drawings of the books (within the fictional universe of Dog Man, it is a comic created by the two kids from the Captain Underpants books and movies — all of these very clever stories for kids are actually by author Dav Pilkey). Still, the anarchic tone of the books is coming across in the trailer, and the voice cast is good: Pete Davidson is Petey, Lil Rel Howery is the police Chief. (Dog Man himself doesn’t generally talk.)

Watch the trailer for the film below:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Animated Movies Ever Made

here is the film’s official synopsis:

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man. When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.

Dog Man is scheduled to open in theaters on January 31, 2025. I predict this one is gonna be a big hit.

Get our free mobile app