We’re only a handful of days in 2025, but we’ve already got the year’s first fast food menu inspired by a blockbuster movie: A host of items at Wetzel’s Pretzels themed to the big-screen adaptation of Dog Man. There’s a “Supa Blue Raspberry Frozen Lemonade,” Pizza Bitz, and of course, “Dog Bites” with Ranch Dip, which I hope and pray are made with miniature hot dogs, and not actual pieces of Dog Man. (Either way: Who would want to even pretend to a bite out of Dog Man? Who created this menu, Petey the Cat?!?)

Dog Man’s the first, but I guarantee it will not be the last. In recent years, Hollywood’s business has become increasingly intertwined with the world of fast food, whose mega-chains are always looking for novel foods to attract new customers. Much like the relationship between Venom and Eddie Brock (and much like the relationship between Venom and Brisk Iced Tea Venom Dark Cherry Limeade, the bond between film studios and chain restaurants is symbiotic. The chains get to associate themselves with hot pop culture commodities; the movies get free advertising.

So we are certain to see more blockbusters in 2025 with menus at major fast food outlets. But which ones? As someone who eats way too much of this stuff, I get that question a lot. Here is my answer — or at least here is what we would see if some extremely dumb studio executive put me in charge of their marketing division. I’ve chosen 12 upcoming 2025 movies and paired them with a dozen chain restaurants. I’ve even suggested some of the food items that could be a part of said restaurants’ offerings.

Keep in mind: I made all of this up. None of it is real (unless an extremely dumb studio executive wants to put me in charge of their marketing division — in which case, hit me up on my socials, my dudes). This is all for fun, much like making dark cherry limeade inspired by Venom.

ScreenCrush’s 2025 Movie Tie-In Menu Preview Our wish list of tie-in menus for 12 of 2025’s big movie blockbusters.

Special thanks to Blank Check’s Griffin Newman for suggesting this article.

