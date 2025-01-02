Fight it as we might, the calendar has turned over once again. It is 2025.

Crap.

But hey! Look on the bright side. It’s not all bad. (Oh sure, it’s mostly bad, it’s just not all bad.) And one of the few best things left out there: The movies.

In 2025, we can expect the returns of beloved directors and popular franchises. We’re getting new animated movies, new sequels, new reboots, new remakes, several major new cinematic universes, and even the occasional original idea from a major filmmaker. (GASP — can you believe it? I thought Hollywood had totally forgotten they could do that!)

Seriously, though: 2025 is going to be a big year for cinema. Some of your favorite artists and actors will make much-anticipated comebacks; others are partnering together for the very first time. And yes, both Marvel and DC are releasing their biggest new tentpoles in years. (What phase of the MCU are we up to at this point? 14?) Plus, for you hardcore Payakan stans (you know who you are), there’s even a new Avatar for you just in time for Christmas. And this one has fire and ash. (Yes yes, both fire and ash, and in this economy, etc. etc.)

Here is ScreenCrush’s list of 20 must-see titles in 2025, starting with stuff that’s coming up in just a matter of weeks and going all the way through the big holiday releases that won’t hit theaters or streaming for roughly 12 more months. The rest of the year might suck. But these films look so terrific they give us a reason to look forward to the future anyway.

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2025 20 movies we can’t wait to see in ’25.

