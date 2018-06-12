Today’s historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un was preceded by a movie trailer. And not just a trailer for, like, Incredibles 2. This trailer was for ... uh, well it’s complicated. But you can watch it above.

From a made up company called “Destiny Pictures” (Someone tell A24 there’s a new player on the indie film scene!) comes a teaser for a movie that treats Trump and Kim as huge action heroes. It’s even got the Don La Fontaine trailer lingo going (“A story of opportunity. A new story ... a new beginning. One of peace. Two men, two leaders, one destiny. A story about a special moment in time, when a man is presented with one chance which may never be repeated. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?”) According to Gizmodo, this is all real, which I still find hard to believe, even in 2018 where there is literally nothing that’s too hard to believe.

This choice of negotiating tactic (i.e. cinematic flattery) may have been inspired by the fact that Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il was famously a huge movie fan. His favorite films reportedly included Friday the 13th, Godzilla, and the James Bond franchise. There’s a documentary, called The Lovers & the Despot, about a pair of South Korean actors who were kidnapped and brought to North Korea to make movies for the elder Kim. He even wrote books about filmmaking. Supposedly they’re not terrible!

I’m not sure whether he passed any of that cinephilia down to his son, although I do know Kim Jong-un was pretty unhappy with that Seth Rogen movie about trying to assassinate him. Let’s hope he appreciated this gesture anyway.