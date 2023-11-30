Sebastian Stan Will Play Donald Trump In New Film

Sebastian Stan, perhaps best known as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers and Captain America films, will appear as Donald Trump in a new film called The Apprentice. While we've seen a lot (probably too much) comedy that uses Trump as a central character, we haven’t seen many dramas centered around the character. While inevitably there’ll be a biopic one day, The Student seems like a thoughtful exploration of his younger days.

The official description of the film is as follows:

The Student is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.

The film is also going to feature a prominent member of the Succession cast, Jeremy Strong. He'll be playing Roy Cohn, the lawyer who served as a mentor to Trump and many years earlier was famous for his association with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the infamous Army-McCarthy hearings of the 1950s. Maria Bakalova, known for Bodies Bodies Bodies and Borat 2, will be playing the future president's wife, Ivana Trump. The film will be written by Gabriel Sherman, the author of The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country.

