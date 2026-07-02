President Donald Trump Took a Whopping $10.7 Million Licensing Fee for ‘Melania’ Doc

President Donald Trump received a $10.71 million licensing fee for Melania, according to his newly released 2025 financial disclosure report.

Variety reports the president’s financial disclosure statement, released on Tuesday (June 30), reveals Trump reported at least $2.2 billion in revenue last year, more than double the total of $622 million in earnings he reported for 2024.

While much of Trump’s 2025 revenue was tied to stocks, bonds, investments, and crypto, the president made some serious cash from Amazon MGM Studios’ controversial documentary about his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

In addition to the $10.71 million received for licensing the documentary rights, the president also received $6 million in net proceeds from “NFTs and other collectibles” associated with Melania, as well as $521,161 via a licensing payment for the Melania memoir published in October 2024.

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Trump may have made money from Melania, but the critically maligned film — it currently holds a dismal 10 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes — lost Amazon MGM Studios a substantial amount after the company paid a reported $40 million to acquire the film, as well as spent an additional $35 million just to market it. (Interestingly, the documentary currently holds a near-perfect 99 percent user rating on Rotten Tomatoes—that’s even higher than The Godfather.)

Released in theaters on January 30, 2026, Melania only earned $16.6 million at the global box office, making it a box-office bomb despite being the most expensive documentary ever made.

Despite its overall financial failure, Melania technically had the biggest opening for a non-fiction feature film in the last 10 years.

The Brett Ratner-directed film was later released on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly plans to release a Melania companion docuseries sometime later in 2026.

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