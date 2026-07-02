Couple That Climbed Empire State Building Are Stars of Netflix Documentary

The couple that climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City earlier this week might be familiar to Netflix subscribers.

The duo, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, are a couple known for their extreme climbing stunts. In this particular one, they ascended to the very top of the spire of the skyscraper and waved a flag that read “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” In a series of photos they posted to Instagram, they also revealed that they got engaged while high atop the building on an itty bitty platform.

If you recognize Beerkus and Nikolau, that might be because you saw their 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. Netflix describes it as “Part romance, part thriller, this film follows a daredevil couple as they take their relationship to terrifying new heights in a wild scheme to climb the world’s second highest skyscraper and perform a death-defying stunt on the spire.”

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As romantic as a proposal 1,450 feet in the air may sound, the aftermath wasn’t exactly the stuff of dreams. The couple, who apparently live in New Jersey, was arrested following the stunt and booked on numerous charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Deadline reports that while the incident was covered widely on cable news, the stunt was not filmed for some new Netflix series or film. (A fair thing to wonder; earlier this year, Netflix aired a program called Skyscraper Live in which famed free solo climber Alex Honnold scaled a scraper in Taipei without a safety rope.)

Skywalkers: A Love Story is still streaming on Netflix, by the way.

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