A ‘Donkey Kong’ Movie Starring Seth Rogen Is In The Works

Seth Rogen will reportedly star in a Donkey Kong movie, after lending his voice to the role in the upcoming computer-animated Super Mario Bros. movie directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. According to Giant Freakin Robot, Donkey Kong will become the next Nintendo movie at Illumination Entertainment, and is currently in development now.

It’s important to take reports like these with a grain of salt, as plenty of projects have sat in development for years before coming to fruition — if they even happen at all. Likely, the arrival of a Donkey Kong standalone flick will have a lot to do with the success of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie. If Illumination senses there’s potential for a lucrative franchise, we can probably expect to see more Nintendo characters take center stage in their own spinoff projects.

With Chris Pratt voicing the titular role of Mario, the Super Mario Bros. project will star Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Jack Black will play Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will appear as Toad, and Rogen, of course, will be Donkey Kong. The world of Nintendo is full of iconic characters, so who knows? Maybe we’ll get a full Nintendo Cinematic Universe one day.

If Rogen did agree to do a Donkey Kong movie, he’d have to balance it with his producing duties for his upcoming CG adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Until reports of a Donkey Kong solo movie can be confirmed, all we can do for now is look forward to the Nintendo movie that is confirmed. We’ll first be introduced to Rogen’s Donkey Kong when the Super Mario Bros. film arrives on December 21, 2022.

