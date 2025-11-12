How else do you make a sequel to a massive blockbuster in this age of cinematic universes than with an entire Galaxy?

The follow-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, inspired by the 2007 Mario game for the Wii. All the characters from the first film are here — Chris Pratt’s Mario, Charlie Day’s Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, and Jack Black’s Bowser — plus more famous Nintendo characters. There’s Princess Rosalina, voiced by Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, and Bowser Jr., voiced by director and actor Benny Safdie. (I would never have predicted that one when I was watching The Pleasure of Being Robbed in 2008, let me tell you.)

As for the premise of the film ... well, based on the trailer for the movie, it’s sort of tough to suss that out. It seems to have something to do with the Super Mario Galaxy game. And also Bowser Jr. shows up to rescue his father? And Rosalina is involved? Probably it doesn’t matter. What does matter is the first movie grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, so they had to make another one.

Watch the trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie below.

Universal also released the poster for the movie.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to open in theaters in April.

