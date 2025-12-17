It's time to play the music. It's time to light the lights. It’s time to give The Muppet Show another shot on TV.

It hasn’t been the best couple years for Jim Henson’s signature creations. It’s been years since they got a big-screen theatrical release (2014’s Muppets Most Wanted) and most of their straight-to-streaming shows and specials have gotten so-so reviews and very little attention. Over at Disney’s parks, the beloved Muppet*Vision 3D attraction — the last Muppets film Jim Henson personally worked on before his death — was permanently closed to make way for a new Monsters Inc. roller coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

So we’ll see how this latest Muppets revival does. This one is an attempt to resurrect the classic Muppet variety show of the 1970s, now executive produced by Seth Rogen.

The new show is, at least for now, is being billed as a “special event” and not a series; it will air on ABC and stream on Disney+.

You can watch the teaser for the Muppet Show reboot below.

Here is the new Muppet Show’s official synopsis:

It's “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

The Muppet Show premieres on Disney+ and ABC on February 4.

