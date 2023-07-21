While there are plenty of highly-anticipated movies on the horizon, Dune: Part Two might be the most eagerly awaited of them all. But we may have to wait a bit longer. As a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, lavish press junkets and red-carpet premieres are pretty much on hold. Normally, when a movie is released, all of the actors involved go on to do publicity appearances, interviews, events, and of course, the premiere night itself. As a result of the strike, they're expressly forbidden from doing so. Promoting any kind of past or future work made by a company that the union is striking against is a big no-no.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is considering moving Dune: Part Two to 2024 as a result of the strikes, and the challenges that would cause in promoting the movies. What's more worrying is that Warners is reportedly considering moving several of its upcoming 2023 films. Most of them, like Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Dune: Part Two, and The Color Purple are supposed to come out in November or December. If the studio doesn't think that the strike will end by then, this is gonna be a long one.

It's extremely likely that other studios will follow suit from here. Between The Marvels, Napoleon and others, studios can't really afford to put projects out without proper marketing. If actors can't do their usual promotional duties, a delay is a small price to pay in comparison to losing out on potential millions at the box office.

As of now, Dune: Part Two is slated to come out on November 3, 2023. That is subject to change.

