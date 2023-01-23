At last a movie for nerds. They’ve been neglected by mainstream cinema for long!

I kid. And in fairness, for the very specific breed of nerd who loves Dungeons & Dragons, this is just the second film ever made, and the first in 22 years. It’s also the first made on a hefty budget with a big-name cast. Dubbed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page as part of a party of unlikely heroes who join together to stop an evil wizard from doing whatever it is that evil wizards do in Dungeons & Dragons.

There’s a new trailer for the film, which is coming to theaters later this spring. Watch it below:

Here’s what I like best about this trailer: It’s not just vaguely inspired by the classic role-playing game that has been beloved for decades, it takes the title extremely literally. It contains at least one scene set in a dungeon, and it’s got three or four dragons. Maybe more! Also, the characters are thieves. So you know for sure you are getting exactly what is promised by the title. No false advertising here.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to open in theaters on March 31.

