‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Makes Streaming Debut

A public service announcement: There have been very few movies of 2023 more purely fun than Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. And if you missed the film in theaters, you can now watch it at home on streaming.

This is the second big-screen movie (well now it’s a small-screen movie, but it premiered as a big-screen movie a few weeks ago) based on the definitive role-playing game. This one starred Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and more, in a witty comic adventure about a disparate band of misfit heroes who team up to stop an all-powerful wizard. The film got good reviews (it currently holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and made over $200 million worldwide; that’s not a fabulous number, but it’s still about seven times what the first Dungeons & Dragons movie made when it was released in 2000.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Paramount Pictures and eOne loading...

READ MORE: Our full Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Review

And unlike that first Dungeons & Dragons movie, which wasn’t very good, the new one (from writing/directing team Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley), really nails the vibe of the Dungeons & Dragons game. As I wrote in my review, it...

...manages to capture not only the adventure of the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game, but also the sense of camaraderie the game engenders, because it is typically played by groups of close friends meeting regularly for months or even years to a complete a campaign. In a comparatively brief and brisk 134 minutes, Honor Among Thieves brings together a quirky party of rogues, warriors, wizards, and shapeshifters, and sets them on an epic quest to rescue a fair maiden, save an imperiled kingdom, and crack a lot of dry jokes.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now streaming on Paramount+. If you’d rather wait for a physical copy, the Blu-ray and 4K come out on May 30.

Sign up for a Paramount+ trial here.