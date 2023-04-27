‘Wish’ Trailer: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With a New Fairy Tale

You may have noticed that Disney has changed their logo this year to include a “100,” supposedly in honor of Walt Disney Animation’s 100 years as a company. And the studio’s new film, Wish, certainly feels like an attempt to capture a lot of the stuff that has made the company’s movies popular for decade, and cram it all into one story. It’s got a strong female heroine, talking animal sidekicks, new songs, and of course some beautiful looking animation.

Wish is Disney’s big holiday season release, and its first trailer just debuted. (It’s also the name of a Disney cruise ship, so I imagine the cross-promotional opportunities will be quite extensive.) The voices you’ll hear in there include recent Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose from West Side Story as Asha, the film’s hero, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, who certainly looks like its villain, and Alan Tudyk as Valentino, a goat with an impressively deep voice.

Check out the trailer below:

READ MORE: Great Movies You Might Have Missed on Disney+

If I showed you this trailer with no context whatsoever, you might not know who directed it (it’s actually from Chris Buck, the director of Frozen and Frozen II, and Fawn Veerasunthorn) but you would absolutely know it’s a Disney movie. Or at least someone trying very hard to make something that looks like a Disney movie.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Wish is scheduled to open in theaters on November 22.'

Get our free mobile app