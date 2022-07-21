First ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Images Unveiled at Comic-Con

The long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Fans were starting to wonder if they'd ever hear more news of the film after multiple delays, but they can rest easy knowing it's on its way. In fact, we now have photos of the main actors in full DnD regalia, and we even know which classes they’re set to play.

The main cast consists of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant. Hugh Grant plays Forge Fletcher, a deadly rogue. Chris Pine is likely a bard, complete with a lute. Michelle Rodriguez is a fierce barbarian. Justice Smith, lacking any armor, is likely a sorcerer. Sophia Lillis is a druid.

Here are the images on display at Comic-Con:

The film had a bit of a troubled production history. All the way back in 2013, Warner Bros. announced that they were working on a Dungeons And Dragons film with Sweetpea Entertainment. Just two days after that, Hasbro filed a lawsuit, claiming that they already had a Dungeons and Dragons film in the pipeline with Universal. Eventually, after a long round of discussions, the issue was settled and the film began to move forward. Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley officially joined the production back in 2019 and finished the initial script by the beginning of 2020.

Paramount also revealed the first poster for the film at Comic-Con:

Back in 2016, Ansel Elgort was set to star. That didn’t last, but the current cast was announced slowly in 2020 and throughout 2021. The film was initially due for release back in 2021. It was pushed back to accommodate the release of a Mission Impossible movie, but then Covid-19 concerns pushed the release back even further. Eventually, it got its final release date. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to open in theaters on March 3, 2023.

