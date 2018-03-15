A Wrinkle in Time may not have performed nearly as well as Disney (and the rest of us) hoped, but it’s going to take a lot more than one blockbuster stumble and some negative reviews to keep major studios away from Ava DuVernay. In what is surely the best thing to happen to DC Films since hiring Patty Jenkins, DuVernay is in talks to tackle New Gods — a superhero epic that could launch a whole new franchise.

Variety reports that Ava DuVernay is joining the DC family with an adaptation of New Gods, based on the comic book series designed and created by Jack Kirby. It’s good news for fans of DC and DuVernay alike, and great news for DC Films, which has struggled to successfully build their DCEU. To date, the most popular movie characters in the franchise are Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman — the latter of whom also boasts the best and most successful film of her super-peers.

New Gods is centered on a fictional race of characters (sometimes collectively referred to as “Fourth World”) who come from the twin planets known as New Genesis and Apokolips. The former is a utopian place ruled by the Highfather, while the latter is a horrific dystopia ruled by the evil Darkseid. It’s unclear just how closely DuVernay’s film will tie into the existing DCEU, though Apokolips did make an appearance in Batman v Superman (Batman’s nightmare sequence) and Darkseid was originally intended to appear in Justice League.

DuVernay became the first black woman to direct a $100 million film with Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, and though it’s sitting at just 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it was hardly a failure. It showed that DuVernay is confident, and unafraid to take creative risks with major properties and huge budgets. And honestly, I’d rather watch a filmmaker who makes bold choices and occasionally stumbles than one who plays it safe all the time.