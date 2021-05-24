Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Tease of Black Adam Costume

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared a photo from DC’s upcoming Black Adam movie. However, a lot of his character is still shrouded in mystery. Johnson posted the picture on his Instagram, which depicts him in a dark cloak that covers his face and body.

“If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from,” Johnson wrote in his post. “His rage. His wife and children killed. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion.... And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.”

Johnson’s post also serves as an update to fans who have been waiting for the new addition to the DCEU. According to the actor, production is going great and he is “very pleased” with the movie so far. The film is intended to be a spinoff of Shazam!, as Black Adam is the superhero’s arch-nemesis in the comics. While Johnson doesn’t appear in the 2019 film, we do get a glimpse of Black Adam's silhouette — which resembles the actor quite a bit.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with a script from Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Filming was originally supposed to take place in July of 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, production was pushed to April 2021.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 22, 2022.

