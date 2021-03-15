Zack Snyder Confirms ‘Justice League’ Is His Last DC Movie

Zack Snyder has officially confirmed that his director’s cut of Justice League will be his last contribution to the DC movie universe. Despite Warner Bros.’ decision to pour $70 million into the project, there are no plans to expand on Snyder's vision.

Speaking to the New York Times, Snyder shared that the studio will take the DC characters in a completely different direction. “They are 100 percent moving away,” said Snyder. “They consider the theatrical cut of Justice League as canon.” This means that Zack Snyder's Justice League is not canon. What happens in the film will be not be taken into consideration in future DC installments.

Then why purposefully end the Snyder Cut on a cliffhanger? If there’s no chance of a sequel, wouldn’t it make sense to tie up loose ends while you still have the time? Replied Snyder: “I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU, and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird ... The ask was for my version of the movie.”

With the 2022 release of DC’s new Flash movie, the “SnyderVerse” may be abandoned once and for all. The dark DC universe we see in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League will be tidily replaced with a multiverse crisis that allows Michael Keaton (or Robert Pattinson?) to take over from Ben Affleck as Batman. For all the fans who are pushing the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign, this might be disappointing. After years of rallying behind the Snyder Cut, it was only a matter of time before fans wanted a sequel.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18:

