El Camino: Every ‘Breaking Bad’ Reference and Easter Egg

Although it is set after the events of Breaking Bad, its new movie sequel, El Camino, includes tons of references and Easter eggs from the beloved AMC series. They include returning characters (including a few dead ones, via flashback), shots of famous locations from the show, and even some symbols that were repeatedly used on Breaking Bad that get trotted out again in El Camino. (Watch, for example, when the color blue is used.)

This new video by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down all the homages and callbacks to Breaking Bad in El Camino in a single video. It tells you when each of El Camino’s flashbacks takes place during the course of the show. It shows how Jesse Pinkman’s choices in the movie show what he learned over the course of the series, and how his arc mirrors Walter White’s. Watch it right here:

