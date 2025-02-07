We love watching drama shows because drama is exciting. It’s fun to watch a bunch of characters navigate difficult and impossible situations. While comedies are the backbone of television, dramas dominate water cooler conversations, awards shows, and demand the most thoughtful engagement from their viewers, usually because the subjects they cover — war, death, crime, family issues — are pretty serious.

That’s all well and good, but there are times when it’s worth it to let everyone, characters and viewers alike, take a bit of a breather and focus on something a little bit lighter. That often comes in the form of a bottle episode, a self-contained hour where nothing much happens that affects the plot, but character relationships are deepened through navigating odd circumstances. The other form these episodes tend to take is “the funny one.”

Like a comedian cast in a dramatic role, it’s always fun to watch a great dramatic show explore what the show would be like if it were funnier. These episodes are unexpected, yet welcome, an opportunity for everyone to relax a little bit and goof off while the big arc of the season takes a backseat.

Some of these episodes are complete standalones, focusing on one adventure with a few characters that doesn’t have any plot ramifications down the line. Others follow the show’s general formula, but take a more lighthearted approach to the material, inserting unexpected laughs and an overall nicer tone. Many of these episodes are counted among their show’s best. Let’s take a look at some of the funniest.

The Funniest Episodes of Drama TV Shows These episodes inject some levity into the drama of our favorite shows. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist

Get our free mobile app