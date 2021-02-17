Elijah Wood, who portrays Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s legendary Lord of the Rings movie franchise, has weighed in on the title of Amazon Studios’ upcoming spinoff series. The show, which will be called The Lord of the Rings, is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel of the same name. However, Wood describes this naming decision as “bizarre.” And his reasoning is delightfully nerdy.

In an interview with Empire, Wood broke down his feelings surrounding the new title. “I find it bizarre that they’re calling it Lord Of The Rings as a shorthand, because it’s not Lord Of The Rings! It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth," he explained. "I am fascinated by what they're doing with the show. They're calling it The Lord Of The Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading."

This is where Wood flexes his LOTR knowledge. “From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in lore of Lord Of The Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord Of The Rings,” he stated. “It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.” It’s clear that Wood has done his research.

Despite his issues with the title, Wood would happily take part in the series if his involvement “made sense” and was “organic” to the project. “Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there,” replied Wood.