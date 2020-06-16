The Emmys Will Still Air In September, Jimmy Kimmel to Host

Just about everything in popular culture and sports has been postponed or outright canceled in the last several months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. While TV is consumed at home, it wasn’t immune to the effects of the virus. Many series’ 2019-2020 seasons got cut short because production shut down before they’d shot all of their ordered episodes. A few series ended entirely without their planned finales.

Nonetheless, the Emmys are still moving forward. The Television Academy announced today that the Emmys will air Sunday, September 20 at 8PM ET on ABC. The show will be hosted, for the third time, by Jimmy Kimmel. Nothing can stop the Emmys.

Here was Kimmel’s comment on the news, via the official press release.

I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.

Well he certainly sounds excited.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28. As for where this event will take place, who will be in attendance, or how you can have an awards show in a world of social distancing, the press release only says “additional details regarding production of the show will be announced soon.” A red carpet show in the era of coronavirus will, if nothing else, give Saturday Night Live give plenty of material for a sketch on their season premiere.