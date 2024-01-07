2024 Golden Globes: The Full Winners List
It’s a new era for the Golden Globes. Long a production of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (and as such, long a target of accusations of impropriety, amongst other issues), the Globes are now owned outright by Dick Clark Productions (who’ve produced the live TV version for ages) and Eldridge Industries. They’re also airing on CBS for the first time in decades, instead of the show’s longtime home, NBC. The show starts this year at 8PM ET on Sunday, January 7. (The show can also be streamed on Paramount+.)
So what was be different with new owners and a new voting body and a new host (Jo Koy)? Well ... they a new category, for “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” which went to Barbie for ... I am not sure, being good and making a lot of money, I guess? I still do not understand that award whatsoever.
The big winners in the more familiar categories this year included Oppenheimer, which took home prizes for Best Picture (Drama), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). The Best Picture for musicals or comedies (two very different things that the Golden Globes inexplicable judge together) was Poor Things, which also won Best Actress (Emma Stone).
On the TV side of things Succession cleaned up, winning Best TV Series (Drama), plus a trio of acting awards for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen. The Bear was nearly as popular on the TV comedy side, winning Best Series, plus Best Actor (Jeremy Allen White) and Best Actress (Ayo Edebiri).
Below you’ll find all of this year’s Golden Globes nominees, plus the winners in each category highlighted in bold.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things - WINNER
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear - WINNER
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon - WINNER
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performnance By an Actress in a Television Series -Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef - WINNER
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (France) - WINNER
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie) - WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past LIves
Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession - WINNER
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
1923
The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso