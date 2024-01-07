2024 Golden Globes: The Full Winners List

It’s a new era for the Golden Globes. Long a production of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (and as such, long a target of accusations of impropriety, amongst other issues), the Globes are now owned outright by Dick Clark Productions (who’ve produced the live TV version for ages) and Eldridge Industries. They’re also airing on CBS for the first time in decades, instead of the show’s longtime home, NBC. The show starts this year at 8PM ET on Sunday, January 7. (The show can also be streamed on Paramount+.)

So what was be different with new owners and a new voting body and a new host (Jo Koy)? Well ... they a new category, for “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” which went to Barbie for ... I am not sure, being good and making a lot of money, I guess? I still do not understand that award whatsoever.

The big winners in the more familiar categories this year included Oppenheimer, which took home prizes for Best Picture (Drama), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). The Best Picture for musicals or comedies (two very different things that the Golden Globes inexplicable judge together) was Poor Things, which also won Best Actress (Emma Stone).

On the TV side of things Succession cleaned up, winning Best TV Series (Drama), plus a trio of acting awards for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen. The Bear was nearly as popular on the TV comedy side, winning Best Series, plus Best Actor (Jeremy Allen White) and Best Actress (Ayo Edebiri).

Below you’ll find all of this year’s Golden Globes nominees, plus the winners in each category highlighted in bold.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things - WINNER

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

FX FX loading...

READ MORE: The Best Movie Posters of 2023

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear - WINNER

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon - WINNER

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Universal Universal loading...

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performnance By an Actress in a Television Series -Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

OPPENHEIMER Universal loading...

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef - WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

FX FX loading...

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France) - WINNER

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

BARBIE Warner Bros. loading...

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie) - WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Neon Neon loading...

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past LIves

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession - WINNER

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

1923

The Morning Show

Focus Focus loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso