Do you ever get the feeling of deja vu as you're watching a big 3D movie? Like maybe you've seen this all before. That's because you probably have.

The fine folks at Funny or Die put together this video compilation that proves - as the title of the video states - "Every 3D Movie is the Same." Using footage from movies like 'The Avengers,' 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation,' 'Battleship' and 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' this video shows off a lot of the similarities you may not have consciously noticed before but sure as hell will notice now.

Like the photo above for example. 3D movies like to have a lot of stuff flying at your face, especially it seems, arrows. And really, what is with that blue light shining up into the sky?