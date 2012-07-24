Every 3D Movie is the Same
Do you ever get the feeling of deja vu as you're watching a big 3D movie? Like maybe you've seen this all before. That's because you probably have.
The fine folks at Funny or Die put together this video compilation that proves - as the title of the video states - "Every 3D Movie is the Same." Using footage from movies like 'The Avengers,' 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation,' 'Battleship' and 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' this video shows off a lot of the similarities you may not have consciously noticed before but sure as hell will notice now.
Like the photo above for example. 3D movies like to have a lot of stuff flying at your face, especially it seems, arrows. And really, what is with that blue light shining up into the sky?
Watch the video below and we promise you'll never look at another 3D movie trailer in the same way...