Congratulations: You survived another winter to see the sun shine again. It is now May. You made it. And that means it is now summer movie season once again — not just in theaters but on Netflix, who also observe the time-honored film industry tradition that when the weather gets warmer, the movies get inexplicably larger. No one knows why this happens. It just does.

For the summer of 2024, for example, Netflix will have a new comedy from Jerry Seinfeld about the history of Pop-Tarts, a new comedy from Richard Linklater and Glen Powell about a would-be hit man, and the long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F starring Eddie Murphy back once again as Detroit cop Axel Foley. (He’s really a Detroit cop, but he hangs out in Beverly Hills a lot, it really is kind of a confusing title when you think about it.)

You’ll also get films starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Ultraman. There’s a wide range of documentaries too, including nature docs on leopards and orangutans. All told, Netflix has 23 new movies coming between now and the end of August, which is only about 17 weeks. So you can expect at least one new film every few days on streaming. It’s so much stuff you won’t even want to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. (It’s bad for your skin, anyway.)

Here’s a look at all the new movies coming to Netflix this summer:

