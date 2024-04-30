Chris Hemsworth Says He Became a Parody of Himself in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth is one of the longest-tenured members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point. The only original Avengers left standing besides him in 2024 are Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk (who hasn’t been around as long as Hemsworth’s Thor), and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

While the first couple Thors weren’t exactly massive hits, they did respectable business. And then with the Avengers movies and especially Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth really came into his own as a comic leading man. (No pun intended.) Those films brought him a ton of praise and attention, and really turned him into one of the central figures of the franchise.

But then came Thor: Love and Thunder, which was a big critical and commercial flop, despite the fact that it reteamed Hemsworth with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Even Hemsworth himself agrees his performance was not on par with his other work as Thor. In a new interview, he told Vanity Fair that on Love and Thunder he “got caught up in the improv and the wackiness” and then “became a parody” of himself.

“I didn’t stick the landing,” Hemsworth added.

I gave Thor: Love and Thunder a mixed-to-positive review, but it was certainly a disappointment after Thor: Ragnarok. I’m not sure if Hemsworth was necessarily the main problem in the film, or if he became a “parody” of himself, but he certainly wasn’t as dialed in as he was in the Avengers movies or Ragnarok. (I thought the script, which went from extremely broad comedy one minute to extremely dark drama the next, was the bigger issue.)

Hemsworth can next be seen in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa on May 24. At this point, he has no further Marvel projects officially announced, although one assumes he will be involved in the upcoming Avengers movies in some capacity.

