The First Image From the New ‘Evil Dead’ Is Here

What better day for some Evil Dead news than on Halloween? Those are two things that go together like chocolate and peanut butter, preferably in one of those delicious Reese’s pumpkins that I am currently stealing from my children’s treat bags. (Please do not tell them.)

A fifth Evil Dead movie is in the works, titled Evil Dead Rise. The movie was originally announced as a feature film intended for streaming, and would have premiered on HBO Max. But in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the movie became a full-fledged theatrical release. (It’ll show up on streaming eventually, of course.)

The movie doesn’t debut until next spring (not exactly the most spooky time of the year). But today for Halloween Evil Dead grand poobah Bruce Campbell — who is not starring in the movie but is one of its executive producers — shared the first image from the movie. It looks suitably spooky.

The cast of the movie includes Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, and Morgan Davies. Here is the film’s official plot synopsis:

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise opens in theaters on April 21.

