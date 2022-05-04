Every Sam Raimi Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Sam Raimi does not make a lot of movies. Between his first farewell to Marvel (2007’s Spider-Man 3) and his recent return (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) he directed just two motion pictures. While he’s had a hand in creating some other projects through his production companies, Raimi has only directed 15 feature films over the course of 40+ year career.

But most of Raimi’s 15 films range from good to flat-out classics, which makes them especially fun to rank. While he’s best known for his work in the horror and superhero genres, Raimi has also dabbled in sports movies, crime films, and even a western. They’re not all masterpieces, but the man has maintained an impressive level of quality across his four decades behind the camera —or occasionally next to the camera while it’s nailed to a wooden board and run toward Bruce Campbell at top speed.

Below, I’ve rated every Sam Raimi movie up to and including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Which is the best Spider-Man? What Evil Dead reigns supreme? The answers, at least according to me, may surprise you...

