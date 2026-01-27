The Best Movies Sam Raimi Produced (But Didn’t Direct)

Sam Raimi is known around the world as the creator of The Evil Dead franchise and as the director of the first Spider-Man movie trilogy. If that’s all he did, he would be remembered forever as one of the most innovative genre directors of the late 20th and early 21st century.

But Raimi has quietly accumulated a large resume beyond his best-known directorial efforts. Along with his long-time collaborator Rob Tapert, Raimi produced the popular ’90s syndicated series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, as well as its even more iconic spinoff, Xena: Warrior Princess. Raimi and Tapert also founded Ghost Host Pictures, a production company specializing in horror, which has released around two dozen films over the past two decades, almost none of them directed by Raimi himself.

Raimi does not have the largest body of work as a director — just 16 movies over more than 40 years — so if you’re in the mood for his distinctive brand of darkly comic horror and you’ve already seen everything he directed, it might be worth checking out some of Raimi’s productions. Many of them share his signature style, along with quite a few of his favorite themes. (If you want a film about a person trapped in a claustrophobic location with a violent sociopath and/or an alligator, producer Sam Raimi is your guy.)

Below, I’ve listed five of my personal favorites that are all currently available on streaming or on demand.

