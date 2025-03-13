What if the director of Top Gun: Maverick took all of the incredible photography in that movie and applied that same approach to a racing movie? To me, that’s a pretty compelling sales pitch no matter what else the movie is about or who else is involved.

So I’m already intrigued by F1, a new racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski (and Top Gun: Maverick cinematographer Claudio Miranda). Brad Pitt stars in a storyline that contains plenty of echoes of Maverick, too; in the film he’s an aging hotshot driver (a “maverick,” one might say) who agrees to teach an upstart racing prodigy (Damson Idris) with a lot of promise, little experience, and too much attitude. Can they work together and become a cohesive team?

Honestly, who cares, so long as the racing footage looks as cool as the F1 trailer suggests it will? You can watch the full ad below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

F1 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 27. The movie will be screened in IMAX and, again, if this is anything like Top Gun: Maverick, that is going to be the ideal way to see this thing.

