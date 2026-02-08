‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sequel Teaser Airs During Super Bowl

A sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt, written by Quentin Tarantino, directed by David Fincher, for Netflix?

We heard it was happening, but did anyone really believe it? I didn’t! I was talking about this movie literally on Friday — and at that point I told someone who hadn’t heard about it that it had been announced, but I wasn’t sure it would ever actually see the light of day.

Well, I was wrong. The film, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, debuted its first teaser during the Super Bowl.

The clip shows Pitt reprising his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role as stuntman (and Manson Family fighter) Cliff Booth. The tease also prominently features Elizabeth Debicki in a key supporting role. Watch closely and you’ll even spot a Pulp Fiction Easter egg in the film — even if Fincher directed the film in lieu of Tarantino.

Watch the full teaser below:

The project supposedly started as one of several Tarantino has toyed with making his tenth — and, according to him, final — film as a director. (Tarantino has insisted for decades that he will retire after directing ten movies; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth.) After writing the script, Tarantino decided he didn’t want to direct it, but he allowed Pitt to recruit Fincher, who he’s previously worked with on Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to direct in his place.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth also stars Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff’s buddy and boss Rick Dalton, is not expected to appear in the movie — unless he makes some sort of surprise cameo. (The only actor who is confirmed to reprise their role from the earlier movie apart from Pitt is Timothy Olyphant as real-life Hollywood actor James Stacy.)

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is expected to premiere on Netflix later in 2026.

