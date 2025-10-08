‘Ocean’s 14’ Officially Happening With Original Cast

George Clooney says Ocean’s 14 is happening, and it will feature the franchise’s classic cast — including one star who did not appear in the previous sequel.

Appearing at the New York Film Festival, Clooney told E! News that the fourth Ocean’s film (or fifth or sixth, depending on how you count these things) “just got the budget approved at Warner Brothers” and that all that stands in the way of it beginning production is “just scheduling, so it's just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or ten months, shooting.”

Clooney also confirmed several of the actors from the earlier films who will appear...

Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They're all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.

Pitt, Damon, and Cheadle all appeared in the prior Ocean’s trilogy — but Julia Roberts actually skipped Ocean’s 13.

Ocean’s 14 will mark the first sequel in the franchise to feature Clooney and his crew of a dozen-or-so thieves since 2007. In the interim, a spinoff (really more of a reboot with an all-female cast) called Ocean’s 8 was released in 2018. That one starred Sandra Bullock as the sister of master thief Danny Ocean (Clooney) — and in the film, she actually visits the grave of Danny Ocean at one point. So I guess he recovered from his case of, uh, death.

The involvement of one other core member of the classic Ocean’s team is not yet clear. The first three Ocean’s movies with Clooney and company were all directed by Steven Soderbergh. As yet, Clooney and Warner Bros. have not announced who will direct this upcoming sequel — which Clooney has said in previous interviews is similar in concept to the 1970s heist movie Going in Style.

