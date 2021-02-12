12 Famous Actors Who Perform Their Own Stunts

Whenever a character in an action movie pulls off an incredible stunt, you can’t help but wonder whether or not there was a stunt double behind it. While this is the case many times, there are certain actors who insist on doing their own stunts. Whether it’s for the adrenaline rush or simply the chance to make the character more authentic, these actors don’t mind putting themselves in risky situations.

Many of the actors on this list are equipped with training in martial arts, gymnastics, and hand-to-hand combat. On top of that, they have the guts it takes to pull off these crazy action sequences.

Here are 12 famous actors who perform a majority — if not all — of their own stunts.