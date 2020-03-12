‘Fast & Furious 9’ Delayed a Full Year Because of Coronavirus

F9: The Fast Saga (AKA Fast & Furious 9) was supposed to open in theaters on May 22.

Not any more.

According to Variety, Universal Pictures has made the decision to delay the film for a full year in order to avoid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Fast & Furious movies are global events, with the casts traveling the globe on promotional tours and huge amounts of money coming in from overseas territory, so it is a particularly susceptible film in this sort of situation.

As noted by Variety:

Theaters remain closed in Italy, South Korea, and China, where the virus has hit hardest. There’s also a mounting sense that some theaters will close in the U.S. as the outbreak continues to spread.

F9 joins A Quiet Place: Part II and No Time to Die among major spring blockbusters that have already pushed their release dates back. There are others still scheduled — including Disney’s Mulan in two weeks and Black Widow in early May — for the moment. At this point, it would be surprising to see this films open in theaters on time — if there are theaters open at that point to begin with.